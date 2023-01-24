IND Vs NZ: Fans Are Trying To Decipher Suryakumar Yadav's Puzzling Gesture To Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday scored his 30th century in ODI cricket during the third and final match against New Zealand in Indore. Rohit scored 101 off 85 balls with a strike rate of 118.82 including nine boundaries and six maximums. With the ton, Rohit equalled Australia's World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting's record of 30 centuries in ODI cricket. Rohit is now only third on the list of players with the most centuries in the 50-over format.

As Rohit reached the three-digit mark, the entire Indian dugout stood up to give him a standing ovation for the milestone. Among those who were cheering for Rohit from the dugout was Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, fans seem to be confused with Suryakumar's gesture after Rohit reached his century. Suryakumar was seen raising both his fingers as if he was trying to send a signal to Rohit. It turns out that Suryakumar was requesting his captain to score another double hundred in ODI cricket.

After completing century, Suryakumar Yadav was asking for double century from Rohit Sharma. What a great bond of Ro 💙 and Surya dada 😭🙏. pic.twitter.com/Q173lVl9zG — Roshni ray (@Roshni20222) January 24, 2023

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

Image: BCCI

