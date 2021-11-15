IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul Comments On Hardik's Exclusion From T20I Squad; 'He Is Smart Enough'

Indian opener KL Rahul, who was recently appointed as the Indian team vice-captain for T20Is, addressed the media ahead of India vs New Zealand T20I series starting on Wednesday. The player addressed various questions including that on the exclusion of Hardik Pandya. When asked if Hardik Pandya was given an explanation over his non-selection KL Rahul said, "Quite honestly, I mean I do not know if that has happened. He knows exactly what he needs to do and what is expected out of him. He is smart enough to understand that."

Talking about the impact that Rahul Dravid will have on the side KL Rahul said that he was fortunate enough to have spent time with Dravid and has tried picking his brains during his playing days at Karnataka and India. "Look, I have been fortunate to know him for a very long time. As a youngster, I did try to pick his brain. He was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. He has helped boys across the country, having him here with us as a part of that setup will give us an opportunity to learn. We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is, we have a great opportunity to learn from him and get better as cricketers. When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with India A setup, he is somebody who has a great understanding of the game and creates an atmosphere where everybody is comfortable. He has always been a team man," he added speaking at the virtual press conference.

Looking to create an atmosphere where players can express themselves

Further addressing the media, in response to a question on if being named as the deputy captain brings added pressure, KL Rahul said that it sure is a responsibility. He said, "Yes, there will be an added responsibility but it is something I have enjoyed doing, the most important thing would be to create an atmosphere in the dressing room where people coming in feel happy and welcome and they go out there and express themselves."

The India vs New Zealand series beings on Wednesday, November 17 with a three-match T20I series which would be followed by a two-match Test series. The test series will be a part of the ongoing 2021-2023 World Test Championship cycle.

(Image: AP)