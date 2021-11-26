IND Vs NZ: R Ashwin And Tim Southee Clash Again; Why Did Kiwi Bowler Complain To Umpire?

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee were at it again when they faced off during the first Test match in Kanpur on Friday. Ashwin and Southee were seen exchanging words on Day 2 of the Test match after the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer came to bat in the 93rd over.

The incident took place immediately after Ashwin took the field following the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha. Ashwin got two runs off his first ball and as he was advancing for a single off the second delivery, Southee turned to the umpire to complain about the India cricketer running on the pitch.

A couple of deliveries later, when Ashwin unknowingly ran on the danger area once again, the umpire warned him. Ashwin and Southee were then spotted exchanging words but nothing serious.

This is not the first time Ashwin and Southee have been involved in an on-field altercation. Earlier in September, the duo was involved in a verbal altercation during an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The incident had taken place after Ashwin ran for an extra run following an overthrow by KKR fielder that hit Rishabh Pant's bat before deflecting to the other side of the field.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the first Test match is concerned, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and put 345 runs on the board after a day of play in Kanpur. Debutant Shreyas Iyer smashed a magnificent half-century to become the 16th Indian batter to score a Test century on debut. Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls. Opening batter Shubman Gill scored a fifty in the game before he was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. Ravindra Jadeja also scored a fifty before he was removed by Tim Southee. Meanwhile, Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 35 and 26 runs, respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had come towards the backend of the Indian innings, hit some quickfire runs to score 38 off 56 balls. Southee, on the other hand, picked yet another five-wicket-haul in Test cricket.

Image: bcci.tv

