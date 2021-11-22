IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Salutes As Deepak Chahar Hits Monstrous Six In Last Over - WATCH

Team India on Sunday beat New Zealand by 73 runs to comprehensively win the third T20I match in Kolkata. With the victory, India also registered a clean sweep against a visiting New Zealand side for the first time in a T20I series, which India won 3-0. This was Rohit Sharma's first series win as a full-time captain of the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, during the final few balls of the first innings of the 3rd T20I, when India were batting, skipper Rohit Sharma saluted fast bowler Deepak Chahar for hitting a massive six off Adam Milne's bowling.

Rohit's gesture came as Deepak helped India post a mammoth total on the board by hitting back-to-back boundaries in the last over of India's innings. Deepak scored a whopping 19 runs off the 20th over and finished his unbeaten inning at 21 off just 8 balls. The video of Rohit saluting Deepak started doing rounds on social media immediately after it was shown on live television. In the video, Rohit can be seen appreciating one of Deepak's sixes by giving him a salute from the dugout.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to bat first in order to challenge and prepare themselves for the future. Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Ishan Kishan, who had come in place of vice-captain KL Rahul. The duo notched a 69-run partnership before Ishan was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 29 off 21 balls. Rohit, on the other hand, went on to score another 50 runs in T20I cricket. He smashed 56 off 31 balls before he was removed by Ish Sodhi, who took a stunner to send the batter back to the pavilion.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scored some runs in the middle but they were both dismissed before they could start firing. Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar came at the backend of the innings and scored 39 runs between them. India finished the innings at 184/7 in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out by a better Indian side for just 111 runs. Only Martin Guptill was able to put some pressure on Indian bowlers but after his dismissal, the Kiwis collapsed like a house of cards.

Image: BCCI/@itz_chillax/Twitter