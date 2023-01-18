IND Vs NZ: Shubman Gill Goes Past Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit In Elite List After 3rd ODI Ton

Young Indian Batting Sensation Shubman Gill scored yet another century in the ongoing first One Day International in Hyderabad. Shubman became the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs achieving the feat in just 19 innings and left greats like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma behind. Before him Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawanhad taken 24 innings to score 1000 runs.

It was Shubman's second consecutive century, the last he scored against Sri Lanka in Trivendrum. Gill has equaled the record with Pakistani batsman Imam-Ul- Haq, who has also taken 19 innings to achieve the record. Fakhar Zaman is the fastest asian to achieve this record.

Shubman also became the youngest batsman to score 3 centuries beating Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.