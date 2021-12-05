IND Vs NZ: Spidercam Stops Play At Wankhede; Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Tease Device

On the third day of India vs New Zealand Test match at the Wankhede Stadium, the play had to be halted briefly because of an issue with the spidercam. The otherwise high placed camera that moves across the field on wires was seen stuck when it came down pretty low and since it was going to take some time to fix it, the umpires decided to call in the Tea break.

As the players were moving towards the pavilion for the break, some hilarious reactions came in from them as they passed the camera probably assuming that the camera is off. Take a look at some of the best reactions from India's skipper Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who were passing it by and looked perplexed as to why the camera was stuck.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav thought Spidercam isn't working so they came to check it. pic.twitter.com/RWWAtrVdwB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 5, 2021

Kohli to spidercam ‘kya bhaisaab’ 😭😭 — Lakshya (@fivewides) December 5, 2021

Virat Kohli saying Spidercam to go up. pic.twitter.com/M9EnD3wP7e — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 5, 2021

Rishabh would've sung Spidercam spidercam😹 — Danny (@Ddnyana) December 5, 2021

All of NZ cheering for Spidercam right now #INDvzNZ — Chris Hyde (@chrishydejourno) December 5, 2021

Spidercam creating some trouble. No way home! Indian players having some fun. #CricketTwitter #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Hn2wBXJ2bd — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) December 5, 2021

India set huge 540 run target for New Zealand

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli only managed to score 36 off 84 balls but Axar Patel entertained the Sunday crowd with his fiery cameo as India set New Zealand an improbable victory target of 540. India declared their second innings at 276 for 7 after Axar hit four sixes and three fours in his 41 off 26 balls to prop up the innings towards the end.

Ajaz Patel's match-haul of 14 wickets -- best by an opposition bowler against India in Test cricket is unlikely to save his team from an embarrassing defeat as they went into tea at 13 for 1 with Ravichandran Ashwin getting Tom Latham (6).

Their confidence already shattered, the New Zealand bowlers conceded as many as 25 fours and 11 sixes in the 70 overs they bowled in the second innings. In fact, all Indian batters except Wriddhiman Saha hit at least one six.

Having bowled out New Zealand for 62 in just over 28 overs, India could have easily enforced follow-on but skipper Kohli wanted the senior players, including himself, who are horribly out of form to gain some runs. His idea was partially successful as Cheteshwar Pujara looked good during his 47 and Mayank Agarwal (62, 108 balls) did his cause no harm by smashing another half-century to top up his first innings score of 150.

The duo added 107 runs for the opening stand to add insult to New Zealand's injuries and it was compounded by another 82 runs that Shubman Gill (47) added with Kohli.

