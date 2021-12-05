IND Vs NZ Test: Virat Kohli Scripts Unwanted Record After Early Dismissal On Day 3

Indian ace cricketer Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring 36 individual runs in the third inning of the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test match at the Wankhede Stadium. Following the early dismissal by Kiwi spinner Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli got featured in an unwanted book of records. Kohli failed to score a century yet again, having struck his last Test hundred in Bangladesh in November 2019 and has since played for India without scoring a hundred for two years and 13 days now. Meanwhile, following Kohli's dismissal, India declared their second batting innings with the score of 276/7 on the board, setting New Zealand a mammoth fourth innings target of 540 runs.

33-year-old Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters in world cricket in the last decade, having marked his dominance across all formats for India. He has played a total of 97 Test matches for India since making his Test debut in 2011 and has scored a total of 7801 runs at an average of 51.08 which includes a grand total of 27 centuries and 27 half-centuries. However, his last Test century came against Bangladesh in 2019, where he hit a knock of 136 runs while batting in the second battings innings for India at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

13 Test matches since Virat Kohli's last Test century-

Having played 13 matches so far since his last Test century, Kohli has scripted five half-centuries but hasn’t been able to reach his 28th Test century. His best performance in the last 13 matches includes his effort to score 74 runs in the first innings of the India vs Australia match at the Adelaide Oval in 2020. Meanwhile, his last Test half-century came against England at the Kennington Oval in 2021, where Kohli scored 50 runs off 96 balls in the first innings of the fourth Test match during India’s tour of England.

Virat Kohli's last ODI century came in August 2019

At the same time, Kohli also scored his last ODI century in 2019 during the India vs West Indies ODI series in August 2019. Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 114, his second century of the series, having scored 120 runs in the 2nd ODI of the series. Kohli now captains the Indian team only in Test and ODI matches and as India head to South Africa later this month for the three-match Test, three-match ODI, and four-match T20I series, Kohli will be eager to score some runs for India.

