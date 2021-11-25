IND Vs NZ: Wriddhiman Saha Becomes First Indian Player In 75 Years To Achieve Massive Feat

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha earlier on Thursday became the oldest wicketkeeper since Dattaram Hindlekar in 1946 to play for India in a Test match.

Saha, at 37 years and 32 days, overtook Farokh Engineer, who was 36 years and 338 days old when he last played a Test match for India. The oldest wicketkeeper to have played a Test for India, is however, Dattaram Hindlekar, who was 37 years and 231 days old when he last featured for India in Tests.

Wriddhiman Saha - The rise of a Bengal star

Wriddhiman Saha made his way through the ranks playing cricket in Bengal right from the Under-19 level to the Ranji Trophy. He made his debut during the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad, coming in to replace Deep Dasgupta, scoring an unbeaten 111 and thus becoming only the 15th Bengal player to score a century on debut.

Saha soon became a key first-team player and caught the eye of the national selectors. In the 2009-10 Ranji season, Saha scored 318 runs in five games and was thereafter called up to the national side.

In 2010, Saha was awarded his Test debut against South Africa during the 1st test in Nagpur and has since gone on to become a safe option behind the stumps for the national team and is probably one of the best wicket-keepers in this format of the game.

However, a major injury and a couple of poor series with the bat pushed the Bengal star down as the back-up for Rishab Pant, who became the No.1 keeper for the Indian cricket team across all formats. But with Pant being rested for the India vs New Zealand Test series, Wriddhiman Saha is back into the playing XI.

IND vs NZ: India 258 for 4 at Stumps Day 1

Kyle Jamieson struck thrice to help New Zealand restrict India to 154 for 4 at Tea on Day 1 of the opening India vs New Zealand Test but Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja put on a 100-run partnership to take India to 258/4 at Stumps on Day 1.

Jamieson picked up the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and skipper Ajinkya Rahane, while Tim Southee picked up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.

