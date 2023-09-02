Last Updated:

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live Updates: Cheek Out The Dream11 And Fantasy Tips

India vs Pakistan: The day that cricket fans were waiting for has finally arrived. Today in the Asia Cup 2023, India will take on Pakistan. To catch Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Live Score, stay tuned with republicworld.com. Get India vs Pakistan live score and Asia Cup 2023 latest updates here. Get all the Asia Cup 2023 live updates from India-Pakistan match live here.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
ind-vs-pak-live-score-asia-cup-2023-odi-cricket-today-match-latest-updates-highlights

Image: AP

09:45 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: Who will be the captain of the Dream11 Team?

India vs Pakistan is always about India’s batters vs Pakistan bowlers. This time it won’t be any different. India’s top order will be tested by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, & Naseem Shah. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to lead Team India to victory.

Click here to get all the details of Dream11

09:06 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: Pakistan announced playing XI

Pakistan announced the playing XI for the match a day prior, here's the combination: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

08:35 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: Will Shreyas Iyer make a return to the playing XI?

While KL Rahul has been declared unfit, all attention is on Shreyas Iyer as he will be making a return after a long hiatus. Will Iyer make his way into the playing XI? All to look forward to.

07:51 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: Will rain play spoilsport?

The chance of precipitation is expected to come down to 60 per cent by 5.30 PM on Saturday. Sri Lanka’s Met Department has also predicted rain in several provinces of the country for the next few days. Kandy comes under Central Province, which is expected to receive rain on Friday and Saturday.

07:51 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: KL Rahul is out for two matches

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, India head coach Rahul Dravid made it known that KL Rahul will miss the first two matches. Thus, he will not be a part of today's match.

07:51 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: How to watch the match live?

To watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match live tune into Star Sports Network. The match will be streamed simultaneously on Hotstar. Fans can catch the live streaming for free.

07:51 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 encounter will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

07:51 IST, September 2nd 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 latest update: Welcome to the live blog of Asia Cup 2023

Good morning folks! Today Team India will commence its Asia Cup 2023 campaign. They will be up against Pakistan. As this is arguably the biggest rivaly in the sport thus both teams will feel the pressure of delivering. For the neutral fans, it will be a spectacle as well. With all to look forward to catch the live updates of Ind vs Pal match here. 

