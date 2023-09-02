Quick links:
Image: AP
India vs Pakistan is always about India’s batters vs Pakistan bowlers. This time it won’t be any different. India’s top order will be tested by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, & Naseem Shah. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to lead Team India to victory.
Click here to get all the details of Dream11
Pakistan announced the playing XI for the match a day prior, here's the combination: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
While KL Rahul has been declared unfit, all attention is on Shreyas Iyer as he will be making a return after a long hiatus. Will Iyer make his way into the playing XI? All to look forward to.
The chance of precipitation is expected to come down to 60 per cent by 5.30 PM on Saturday. Sri Lanka’s Met Department has also predicted rain in several provinces of the country for the next few days. Kandy comes under Central Province, which is expected to receive rain on Friday and Saturday.
Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, India head coach Rahul Dravid made it known that KL Rahul will miss the first two matches. Thus, he will not be a part of today's match.
To watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match live tune into Star Sports Network. The match will be streamed simultaneously on Hotstar. Fans can catch the live streaming for free.
The Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 encounter will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.
Good morning folks! Today Team India will commence its Asia Cup 2023 campaign. They will be up against Pakistan. As this is arguably the biggest rivaly in the sport thus both teams will feel the pressure of delivering. For the neutral fans, it will be a spectacle as well. With all to look forward to catch the live updates of Ind vs Pal match here.