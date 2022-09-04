Last Updated:

IND Vs PAK: Virat Kohli Sets Internet, Cricket World On Fire With 2nd 50 At 2022 Asia Cup

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli's incredible knock against Pakistan has set the internet on fire with users praising the former India captain for his consistency.

Vishal Tiwari
Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday scored his second consecutive half-century at the ongoing Asia Cup in a high-octane match against Pakistan. The batter scored 60 off 44 balls with a strike rate of 136.36 before he was run out in the final over of India's innings by Asif Ali. With the half-century, Kohli has once again become the highest run-scorer at the ongoing Asia Cup, surpassing Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 

Kohli's incredible knock against Pakistan in the game has set the internet on fire with users praising the former India captain for his consistency. Some users went as far as to suggest that the star player is back in his peak form. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to heap praise on Kohli for playing a spectacular knock against Pakistan. 

India scored 181/7 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first by Pakistan. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set a solid platform for India with a blistering start as they scored 54 runs between them before the former was dismissed in the sixth over. KL Rahul followed Rohit to the pavilion in the very next over before Kohli stabilised the innings with his calculated knock.  

Earlier, Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 runs against Hong Kong to help India win their second match of the continental cup. The 33-year-old scored 35 off 34 balls in the first match against Pakistan last Sunday. He has so far played three innings at the 2022 Asia Cup and has scored 154 runs at an average of 77.00 and with a strike rate of 126.22. 

India vs Pakistan: Playing XIs

Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Team Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

