IND Vs PAK: Virat Kohli Sets Internet, Cricket World On Fire With 2nd 50 At 2022 Asia Cup

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday scored his second consecutive half-century at the ongoing Asia Cup in a high-octane match against Pakistan. The batter scored 60 off 44 balls with a strike rate of 136.36 before he was run out in the final over of India's innings by Asif Ali. With the half-century, Kohli has once again become the highest run-scorer at the ongoing Asia Cup, surpassing Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Kohli's incredible knock against Pakistan in the game has set the internet on fire with users praising the former India captain for his consistency. Some users went as far as to suggest that the star player is back in his peak form. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to heap praise on Kohli for playing a spectacular knock against Pakistan.

Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style @imVkohli❤️ Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 4, 2022

Virat Kohli has arrived with a bang pic.twitter.com/dH8FIqeaSN — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) September 4, 2022

Virat Kohli in Asia Cup 2022



35 (34) vs 🇵🇰

59* (44) vs 🇭🇰

60 (44) vs 🇵🇰



154 runs @ 77 | 126.22 SR



Lead run scorer this Asia Cup. And all of this despite: not touching the bat for a month, the rough form before, & some even questioning his place in the T20I side. What a man 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oJbHrcbL3k — Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) September 4, 2022

This is the reason why Players like Virat Kohli is so much Important for team. Always there, like an one man army 🐐 pic.twitter.com/eWOqrxvrGo — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) September 4, 2022

India scored 181/7 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first by Pakistan. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set a solid platform for India with a blistering start as they scored 54 runs between them before the former was dismissed in the sixth over. KL Rahul followed Rohit to the pavilion in the very next over before Kohli stabilised the innings with his calculated knock.

Earlier, Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 runs against Hong Kong to help India win their second match of the continental cup. The 33-year-old scored 35 off 34 balls in the first match against Pakistan last Sunday. He has so far played three innings at the 2022 Asia Cup and has scored 154 runs at an average of 77.00 and with a strike rate of 126.22.

India vs Pakistan: Playing XIs

Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Team Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.