IND Vs SA: 10 Best Memes As 'Lord' Shardul Thakur Wreaks Havoc Against Proteas

India vs South Africa: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur was on point as he took three very important wickets just before the lunch break on Day 2.

Prithvi Virmani
IND vs SA

In the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test Match, India looked to be in dire straights when they could not shake off Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen but then arrived all-rounder Shardul Thakur and he dismissed both the destructive batsmen. Following that, he also got the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen just ahead of the lunch break to put pressure on South Africa.

Shardul’s contribution in the first session of Day 2 was much required for India as skipper Elgar was dismissed on the individual score of 28 runs off 120 balls, while Kegan Petersen scored 62 runs off 118 balls before walking back. Meanwhile, Thakur removed van der Dussen on the score of one run before the lunch break was called. He finished the session with the figures of 3/8 after bowling 4.5 overs, which left the cricket fans in awe of his stellar show and sparked the return of the 'Lord Shardul memes'. Take a look at some of the best reactions and posts on social media with the 'Lord Shardul memes'.

India vs South Africa: Day 1 and 2 Recap

With Virat Kohli out of the second India vs South Africa Test match following injury, KL Rahul was announced as the skipper and he won the toss and chose to bat first. It seemed like the correct decision as openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started off well. However, they lost the wicket of Agarwal just as he was looking set at the crease and soon after, they lost two of their struggling batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on consecutive balls. Hanuma Vihari and Rahul did steady their innings a little. But at 20 runs off 53 balls, Vihari also departed. Rahul made it to his half-century, however, he also walked back to the pavilion soon after. Again, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin steadied the innings for a bit until Pant's wicket was claimed by Marco Jansen. Ashwin missed out on his half-century when he was caught out at 46 runs in 50 balls.

