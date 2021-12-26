IND Vs SA 1st Test Live Stream: How To Watch Boxing Day Test Live In India, UK & USA?

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is all set to get underway in Centurion, beginning today. The first Test match is scheduled to begin at 1.30 p.m. IST. India have never won a single Test series in South Africa and the new-look team under the guidance of skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid will look to amend the unwanted record when they take the field on December 26. Here's how to watch the India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test live in India, the UK, and the United States.

IND vs SA: How to watch Boxing Day Test live in India?

Star Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the bilateral series between India and South Africa live in India. The Boxing Day Test will be broadcast live in multiple languages on various channels of Star Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live-streamed on video-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs SA: How to watch Boxing Day Test live in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the India vs South Africa series live in the United Kingdom. Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test. The match is scheduled to start on Sunday at around 5.30 a.m. in the UK.

IND vs SA: How to watch Boxing Day Test live in the USA?

Willow TV has the rights to broadcast the India vs South Africa series live in the United States and Canada. Fans in the northern American territories can switch to Willow TV to enjoy the bilateral series between the top two sides in the world. The live telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test is scheduled to begin at 12.30 a.m. in the United States.

IND vs SA: Full squads

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa's Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

