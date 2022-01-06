IND Vs SA 2nd Test Weather Prediction: Will Rain Gods Favour KL Rahul & Co. At Wanderers?

The 1st Session of Day 4 of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test got completely washed out due to rain and with only 5 sessions left for play, will rain gods favour KL Rahul & Co. in Wanderers? Weather predictions state a better forecast post-lunch on day 4 of the Test at the Wanderers.

India vs South Africa Johannesburg Weather Update

After intermittent rains and gloomy skies disrupted the first session of Day 4's play, the weather is expected to get better with no rain predicted from 5:30 PM IST. Accuweather shows intermittent clouds with temperature slated to be around 20 Degrees. Rain might return towards the end of the day's play which could play another spoilsport. If play on Day 4 is abandoned, Day 5 could come into play with mostly cloudy skies predicted but less rain expected as compared to Thursday.

No inspection was scheduled but the pitch curator and one of the umpires had a long chat before lunch regarding the outfield here. It is widely known that drainage systems at the Wanderers Stadium is one of the best and play could start within 45 mins once the rain halts.

South Africa and India fighting a close battle

After India Test captain Virat Kohli got ruled out of the 2nd test and KL Rahul got handed over the captaincy duties, India posted 202 and South Africa were 35/1 at the end of the first day's play with the skipper leading his side with a gritty fifty.

Day 2 saw SA getting bowled out for 229 with Keegan Peterson top scoring with 62 and Shardul Thakur claiming his career-best 7/61. India foughtback as the duo of Pujara and Rahane stayed at the crease by the end of the day's play with India 85/2.

Day 3 saw India posting a total of 266 with Pujara and Rahane both scoring fifties. South Africa were given a target of 240. In response, Proteas were 118/2 with Elgar and Dussen still at the crease requiring another 122 runs and India needing 8 wickets to claim the series for the first time on South African soil.