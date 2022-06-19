Last Updated:

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Bengaluru Crowd Chants 'RCB..RCB' As Indian Openers Walk Out; Watch

During the fifth T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday, the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru erupted in chants of 'RCB...RCB'. After India took the field to bat against South Africa, the crowd began chanting the name of Royal Challengers Bangalore, their home team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The supporters chanted 'RCB...RCB' as Ishan Kishan, who opened the batting for the Men in Blue, hit a couple of sixes in the opening over.

India and South Africa are currently playing the fifth T20I of the ongoing five-match series in Bengaluru. Indian skipper Rishabh Pant lost yet another toss in the series as South Africa elected to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for India and provided a solid start by hitting successive boundaries in the first over. The Proteas, however, made a strong comeback to dismiss Kishan for 15 off 7 balls.

Gaikwad was again dismissed early for 10 runs off 12 balls, extending his dismal form in the series. Lungi Ngidi took both wickets in 1.3 overs before the play was called off owing to bad weather. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were batting in the middle when rain forced the umpires to halt the game. 

When the match started at 7.50 p.m. IST instead of the scheduled time of 7.30 p.m. IST, it was reduced to 19 overs per side. If the rain continues, the match could be abandoned and the trophy will be shared by both India and South Africa. 

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

South Africa: Quinton de kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje. 

 

