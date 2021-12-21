IND Vs SA: Cheteshwar Pujara Shares Image From Team India's Photoshoot; See Pic

Team India are currently training in the nets in South Africa for their upcoming three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The first IND vs SA series Test will take place from December 26 to 30 at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion.

This game will be followed by Tests at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15. Ahead of the upcoming India vs South Africa Test series, Cheteshwar Pujara has shared an image from his recent photoshoot.

Cheteshwar Pujara shares image of photoshoot

Cheteshwar Pujara seems all set to take on South Africa in the upcoming three-match Test series as he took to his official Koo handle to share an image, stating that he is getting ready for match day. After a poor Test series against New Zealand as per his high standards, the 33-year old will hope to perform at his highest level against the Proteas. Pujara had recorded scores of 26, 22, 0 and 47 in his four innings.

How to watch India vs South Africa live in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Test series by tuning in to the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights for India's tour of South Africa 2021/22. As for the India vs South Africa live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the matches in the series can be checked on the social media handles of the two teams and the ICC.

IND vs SA full squads for Test series

Team India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma(VC), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier