IND Vs SA: Ex-selector Backs Virat Kohli's Side To Whitewash South Africa In Test Series

After India's impressive win in the first Test in Centurion, former India selector Sarandeep Singh believes the Virat Kohli-led side may whitewash South Africa in the three-match Test series. Sarandeep Singh told news agency ANI that Team India has a chance to win the Test series 3-0, citing South Africa's batting form as the reason.

South Africa's batting isn't looking good, according to Singh, with only a few batters contributing. Singh stated that India's bowling is very strong and if Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, and Quinton de Kock (now retired from Test cricket) fail to put up large runs, the visitors will win the series 3-0.

"Yes, we can see this Indian team winning the Test series 3-0 because South Africa's batting is not looking that great. Only Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, and Quinton de Kock (now retired from Test cricket) can chip in but if all the pressure is on these three then the team can't win because Indian bowling is very strong. It is due to rain that the match got over on the fifth day otherwise you will see matches getting over in 3 or 4 days," Sarandeep Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

As far as the first Test match between India and South Africa is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side scripted history on Thursday by registering India's first Test win in Centurion. India won the Boxing Day Test match by 113 runs. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 327 runs in their first innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provided a solid start with a 117-run partnership as they immediately put India in a commanding position.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane also contributed with the bat as they scored 35 and 48 runs, respectively. Lungi Ngidi picked six wickets for South Africa in the first innings. In reply, South Africa could post just 197 runs on the board. Temba Bavuma top-scored for the home side with a score of 52 runs. Mohammed Shami picked five wickets for India.

India then scored 174 runs in their second innings to post a target of 305 runs. South Africa was then bowled out for just 191 runs by the Indian bowlers. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each to help India register the historic victory.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter