IND Vs SA: From Lamb Chops To Chicken Tikka, Pic Of India's Lunch Menu On Day 2 Goes Viral

In the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa, Day 2 was abandoned after rain played spoilsport. However, the internet did get a glimpse of Team India's lunch menu for Day 2 and the image has been doing the rounds of social media. From broccoli soup and lamb chops to chicken Chettinad, yellow dal and chicken tikka, the menu had it all. Take a look at Team India's lunch menu from the washed-out Day 2.

Day 2 Lunch menu for team India. pic.twitter.com/lXFuVTd1oT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2021

IND vs SA: Day 1 and Day 2 Recap

Virat Kohli started off India's tour of South Africa by winning the toss and after assessing the conditions he chose to bat first. Kohli's decision to bat first paid off as India's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on a fantastic performance for India's first wicket as they crossed 100. Though soon after reaching his half-century, Mayank departed for 60 runs off 123 balls. But Cheteshwar Pujara's poor form for India carried on as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for a golden duck. It was his second ever golden duck, and ninth ever duck coming in at no. 3 for India.

After Pujara departed, skipper Kohli came on and he managed to stabilise India's innings as KL Rahul went on a sensational run. The opener scored a stunning century, his seventh in Test matches and his sixth overseas. He has now managed to score two centuries in England, one in Australia, and one in South Africa. After Virat Kolhi just looked like he was ready to get going he was dismissed for 35 off 94 balls. A struggling Ajinkya Rahane came in for him but he proved his doubters wrong as he has been batting sensationally. Rahane has scored 40 runs so far in 81 balls and along with KL Rahul, who is on 122 runs in 248 balls, Team India's innings looks to be in good hands. India finished Day 1 with 272 runs for the loss of three wickets. South Africa will be disappointed by the way their pacers have performed so far with only Ngidi looking threatening.

Day 2 of IND vs SA however, has been disappointing for everyone because of bad weather. While at one point it looked like things were getting better as the rain stopped and the covers came off but soon after the rain started pouring in again and the covers were back on. Finally, the umpires decided to call it a day and there was not a single ball bowled on Day 2 of India vs South Africa.