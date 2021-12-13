IND Vs SA: Is Rohit Sharma Injured? Skipper Winces In Pain During Intense Practice Session

Just days before India's chartered flight to South Africa, reports have emerged that newly-appointed white-ball captain and Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma suffered an injury during a practice session in Mumbai.

The Indian skipper was practising in nets with throwdown specialist Raghvendra whose throwdown delivery hit Rohit Sharma hard on the hand and he was left in deep pain. As per Inside Sports Rohit Sharma winced in pain, and after a few nervous moments, he looked alright and Team India will hope that the player hasn't suffered any serious injury and could be fit for the India tour of South Africa which starts on the December 26th.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian team which took part in the IND vs NZ Tests joined the bio-bubble and will quarantine for three days before they travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. The India tour of South Africa will consist of three Tests and three ODI games. And with the widespread of the new Covid-19 variant in South Africa, the players will have to stay in a very strict bio-bubble environment.

IND vs SA: India’s Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

IND vs SA: Tournament Schedule

India Tour of South Africa: Test Series:

26-30 December 2021: 1st WTC Test vs India @ SuperSport Park, Centurion

03-07 January 2022: 2nd WTC Test vs India @ Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

11-15 January 2022: 3rd WTC Test vs India @ Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

India Tour of South Africa: ODI Series:

January 19, 2022: 1st ODI vs India @ Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

January 21, 2022: 2nd ODI vs India @ Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

January 23, 2022: 3rd ODI vs India @ Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town