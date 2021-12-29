Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah's Spell On Day 4 Puts India On Top, Netizens Hail 'the King'

Day four of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test match ended with a Jasprit Bumrah 'special' yorker with which he cleaned up the nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj.

India vs South Africa

Day four of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test match ended with a Jasprit Bumrah 'special' yorker with which the Indian pacer cleaned up the nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj. The hosts ended the day on 94 for 4 at stumps while chasing a target of 305 runs in Centurion. Before dismissing Maharaj, Bumrah ended Rassie van der Dussens innings with a peach of a ball and broke the partnership between the former and skipper Dean Elgar which had started to trouble team India.

Reacting to Bumrah's magic, former West Indies cricketer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop tweeted, "Jasprit Bumrah,,,,,game changer!" Harsha Bhogle also tweeted stating that it was "just a great ball" from Bumrah and Maharaj could do "nothing"

Similarly, other Indian fans could not stop praising Bumrah for his last spell on Day 4 in which he gave away 8 runs in 2.5 overs and picked up 2 wickets. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah also picked up his 100th Test wicket away from home becoming the fastest Indian pacer to achieve the milestone. 

'Bumrah is special': Netizens hail Indian pacer for his spell on Day 4

Earlier in the day, Indian batters struggled but somehow managed to set a target if 300+ runs for the Proteas, courtesy of Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking run-a-ball 34. Team India was bowled out for 174 runs in 50.3 overs with Kagiso Rabada and debutant Marco Jansen picking 4 wickets each. 

READ | IND vs SA, 1st Test: Will rain affect Day 3 play in Centurion? Here's what forecast shows

Meanwhile, on Day 5, the Indian fans will be hoping for a clear sky and full 90 overs of play to get the remaining 6 wickets whereas South Africa will be depending on Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to save them. 

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 4 Scoreboard

South Africa 2nd Innings:

  • Aiden Markram b Shami 1
  • Dean Elgar batting 52
  • Keegan Petersen c Pant b Siraj 17
  • Rassie van der Dussen b Bumrah 11
  • Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 8

Extras: (LB-1 NB-4) 5

Total: (For four wickets in 40.5 overs)94

Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/34 3/74 4/94

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11.5-2-22-2, Mohammed Shami 9-2-29-1, Mohammed Siraj 11-4-25-1, Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-6-0. 

(With PTI inputs)

Image: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

