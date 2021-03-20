IND Vs SA Live: Jemimah Rodrigues INCREDIBLY Scores Four After Falling On The Floor; WATCH

The first T20I between India Women and South Africa Women is currently underway at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The visitors won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. India got off to a dismal start as they lost skipper Smriti Mandhana in just the second over for 11.

IND vs SA live: Jemimah Rodrigues scores stunning boundary after losing balance

Harleen Deol joined young opener, Shafali Verma, at the crease as the duo started rebuilding the innings. Deol and Verma added runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 23 (22), leaving India at 56/2 after 9.1 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues, who was dropped from the playing XI during the ODI series after her dismal performances in the first three games, came to bat for India with two batswomen back in the hut.

Rodrigues played a handy knock of 30 off 27 balls which included three fours. During the course of her innings, the batswoman played a stunning shot despite losing her balance and fetched a boundary. It all happened on the fifth ball of the 15th over bowled by Sune Luus when Rodrigues moved across her stumps trying to hit the bowl towards the fine leg region. In doing so, Rodrigues lost her balance and fell on the floor but managed to connect her bat to ball to score four useful runs.

IND vs SA live score update

Meanwhile, India Women managed to score 130/6 in their 20 overs with Harleen Deol top-scoring with 52 off 47 balls. In response, South Africa Women are currently cruising towards the target. having scored 51/1 after 8 overs with skipper Sune Luus batting on 24 and Anne Bosch unbeaten on 14. They need another 80 runs off 72 balls. India Women will look to get a breakthrough as the two Proteas batswomen are looking dangerous. On the other hand, South Africa Women will look to capitalize on the great start and secure a win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India vs South Africa live stream details

India vs South Africa T20 will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India vs South Africa live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs South Africa T20 live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa. Simultaneously, the India vs England live game is ongoing on the same platforms. The India vs England live match is set to go down the wire at the time of publishing.

SOURCE: BCCI.TV