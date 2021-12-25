IND Vs SA: Rahul Dravid Hails Virat Kohli's 'phenomenal' Transformation As Cricketer

The Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid partnership has already got off to a winning start with Team India beating New Zealand 1-0 in the recently concluded two-match Test series at home. However, the biggest challenge for the coach and the captain will be to win the away series in South Africa, something which India has failed to do. Ahead of the India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test, the Team India coach, in a candid chat with BCCI.TV, spoke about Virat Kohli's journey.

IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli's journey

Talking to BCCI.TV, Rahul Dravid said, "I was there when Virat Kohli played his first Test match and I batted with him in that particular game. It's actually phenomenal sort of ten years later to see how he has grown as a cricketer and as a person. The kind of performances he had for India over the last 10 years, match-winning performances with the bat , the way he has led the team on the field is terrific."

He further said, "Virat Kohli has driven culture in the team of fitness, energy and ambition which from the outside is quite fascinating to watch. Coming into the environment, being part of it and supporting him is something that I have been looking forward to. He has improved constantly got better and he is one of the players who keep evolving, keeps getting better, keeps pushing himself, and he has had great success wherever he has played."

Details about India's tour of South Africa

The India and South Africa 1st Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to December 30. The second Test match between the teams will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match will be played from January 3 to 7. The final Test of the series will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15. The three ODIs against the Proteas will be played on January 19, 21, and 23 respectively at the Boland Park in Paarl and Newlands.

India vs South Africa Test series: Full Squads

India’s squad for the Test series - Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

South Africa’s squad for the Test series - Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton and Duanne Olivier.