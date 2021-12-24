IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma Trolls Ajinkya Rahane On 'top Guys, Good Times' Post

Rohit Sharma made a funny comment on Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram timeline. Rahane had shared a photo with fellow players Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin, the same which each of them shared on their Social media handles. "Abey chal re….." Rohit Sharma wrote and the whole of the cricketing fans on the Gram went crazy and liked the comment.

Rohit Sharma has not travelled with the India squad for the IND vs SA Test series as he picked up a hamstring injury and it is to be seen if he makes it for the IND vs SA ODI series. As for Ajinkya Rahane, the player has been under scrutiny for his poor form lately and it will be to see if the player gets selection for the India vs South Africa 1st Test. Earlier today Team India’s vice-captain for the Test series, KL Rahul too admitted that it will be a tough call to decide who will come in at no.5 in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion with both Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari knocking the doors as well with only one of the three making it to the final XI.

India will play with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul upfront with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara playing at three and four. While the 5th spot is in question, Rishab Pant will play at number six with India playing four-seamers and a spinner that makes the rest of the XI.

Meanwhile, this tour will also mark the 30-year anniversary of cricketing ties between the two nations. January 3rd, the 1st Day of the second Test is the day back in 1992 when the two sides first played each other.

India’s Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India vs South Africa Test Series: Match schedule and timings

1st Test: December 26-30, Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM IST

2nd Test: January 3-7, Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST

3rd Test: January 11-15, Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, 1:30 PM IST

Image: Instagram/ Ajinkyarahane/ Rohitsharma45