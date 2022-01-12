IND Vs SA: Two Players Added To Team India's Squad For ODI Series Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced, Indian allrounder Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini have been added to Team India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. In an official statement on their website, the cricket governing body informed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming 50-over series, and has been replaced by Jayant Yadav. At the same time, The All-India Senior Selection Committee also added Navdeep Saini to the squad.

Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19

Washington Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI team members on Wednesday, however, he tested positive for COVID-19 during the camp at Bengaluru and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav. The board also mentioned in the statement, Saini has been added to the squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Siraj suffered the injury while playing in the second Test between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. Meanwhile, both Jayant and Navdeep are currently in South Africa with the Test squad.

KL Rahul to lead Team India in ODIs

KL Rahul has been named the skipper of the ODI squad in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be the deputy to Rahul. The first ODI match will be held on 19 January at Boland Park in Paarl, while the second match will be played at the same venue on 21 January. The series will conclude with the third ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on 23 January.

India's squad- KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini