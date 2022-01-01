IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Celebrate New Year With Team In South Africa; See Pic

The Indian cricket team welcomed the new year 2022 in South Africa ahead of their second Test match in Johannesburg. Ravichandran Ashwin turned to social media to share a picture from Team India's new year celebrations. "New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy 2022," Ashwin wrote on Instagram as he shared a picture with his India teammates. Meanwhile, other members from the Indian contingent also shared pictures on their respective social media handles, where they could be seen having a fun time at the team hotel.

"May the New Year 2022 bring you more happiness, success, love, and blessings! Praying that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family! #mshami11 #newyear #happynewyear2022," Mohammed Shami wrote while sharing the same picture on Instagram. "Onwards and upwards 🥳Happy 2022 #teamindia #bleedblue," pacer Deepak Chahar captioned his post on Instagram. Rohit Sharma's replacement Priyank Panchal also turned to Twitter to share a picture from last night's celebrations. In the post, Panchal could be seen posing with Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer.

Most of the members of the touring Indian side are represented in the photos shared by Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, and Mohammed Shami. Skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid can also be seen having fun with others in the photos. The Virat Kohli-led Team India recently scripted history in South Africa as they became the first Asian side to register a Test win in Centurion after they beat the home side by 113 runs in the first match played from December 26 to December 30.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Team India won the first game of the three-match series in Centurion on Friday after South Africa failed to chase down a target of 305 runs in the final innings. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India posted a total of 327 runs in the first innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shared a crucial 117-run partnership to help India score the huge total. In reply, South Africa were dismissed all out for just 197 runs. India then scored another 174 runs in its second innings to post a target of 305 runs. South Africa were dismissed for 191 runs in the last innings.

(Image: MohammedShami/Instagram)