IND Vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Live In India And USA

India look set to the on the Sri Lankan challenge in the first game of the upcoming three-match T20I series with the match to be played at 8:00 PM IST at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 25. The Men in Blue will be looking to start strong with a victory and Sri Lanka will be looking to work out the kinks before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IND vs SL Live: Match preview

Sri Lanka will have to now deal with some of the best Indian Premier League (IPL) players in the upcoming T20I series and they will most likely have to do so without the top scorer and top wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Danushka Gunathilaka who is suspended for bio-bubble breach while on tour in England and also without Wanindu Hasaranga who is currently recovering from an injury.

India on the other hand will be hoping to see some of their fringe players perform and try to make a case for their inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Players like Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be hoping to make their debuts after some very solid performances in the IPL.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka in India

The India vs Sri Lanka first T20I will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 25. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. One can also watch the match via live streaming on the Sony Liv app or website.

IND vs SL Live: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka in the USA

If you are a cricket fan based in the United States of America and wondering when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka? The match will be shown at 2:30 PM GMT and all the action will be televised on Willow TV (TV & Digital).

The squads for IND vs SL

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

