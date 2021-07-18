Ind Vs SL: Rahul Dravid Has Special Message For Debutant Ishan Kishan & SKY In Team Huddle

As India vs Sri Lanka's first ODI is underway with the host's skipper Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and electing to bat first, the wait of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) to don Team India's jersey in ODI is finally over. Notably, not only Ishan Kishan and Suryakymar Yadav are debuting for Team India but Rahul Dravid is also debuting as head coach against Sri Lanka. Before the start of the match, Rahul Dravid addressed Team India's huddle and also announced the name of debutants in a very warm speech.

Rahul Dravid's welcomes Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav into Team India

Addressing the team huddle ahead of Sri Lanka's first innings, Rahul Dravid outlined that the debut by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav is a result of hard work by not only them but by their families as well. Dravid also outlined Ishan Kishan's 'double celebration' as the left-handed wicket-keeper turned 23 on July 18.

"It's obviously a great achievement, lovely to welcome new people into the family. It's a result of a lot of hard work not only for them but also for their family. So it's a very proud moment for them and their family. It's really a lovely occasion. Double celebration for Ishan Kishan today. Shikhar Dhawan will give Ishan Kishan his debut cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will give the cap to Suryakumar Yadav," said Rahul Dravid.

Ishan Kishan Becomes 2nd Indian To Make ODI Debut On Birthday

Ishan Kishan has become the second Indian cricketer to make ODI debut on his birthday. Former cricketer Gursharan Singh was the first Indian to do so on March 8, 1990, when he played his only One-Day International against Australia. While Gursharan made his one-day international debut at the age of 27, Kishan turns 23 on July 18. Kishan had made his T20I debut against England earlier this year, scoring an impressive fifty in his first match. Suryakumar Yadav, in addition to Ishan Kishan, is also making his ODI debut against Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka's playing XI

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)