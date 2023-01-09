IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Gives Definitive Answer When Asked About His Future In T20 Cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has finally opened up on his T20I career, saying that he has not given up on the shortest format yet. Sharma, who missed out on the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, is all set to return to the national side for the ODI series against the same side. Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Monday, Sharma confirmed that he will continue to play T20 Internationals for India.

Rohit Sharma opens up on his future in T20 cricket

"Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall into that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Sharma said at the press conference.

India vs Sri Lanka: Seniors return to squad

Calls to exclude senior players from the Indian T20I squad were being made after the side's poor performance in last year's T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were among the players who were dubbed a liability for the team in the shortest format. Hardik Pandya was made the stand-in captain for the T20I series against New Zealand in December, which made everyone believe that it could be the end of Sharma's T20I career.

However, Rohit has now made it clear that he will continue to play the shortest format for India, until at least the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit's form in T20Is has declined significantly in the past several months as he has not been able to score on a consistent basis. It will be interesting to see if Rohit will continue in T20Is for India after IPL 2023.

Image: BCCI

