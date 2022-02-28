IND Vs SL: Bullets Recovered From Bus Ferrying Sri Lanka Team In Punjab; Probe Underway

After being whitewashed in the T20I series, Sri Lanka team is set to play India in a two-match Test series. The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test is scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, from March 4-8. However, just days ahead of the 1st Test, major crises erupted with news about empty bullet shells being recovered from the bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team players who are staying at a hotel near IT Park, Chandigarh.

India vs Sri Lanka: Bullet shells found in Sri Lanka Cricket team bus

Sources told Republic Media Network that a private bus was hired to move the Sri Lankan team from Chandigarh hotel to PCA. Mohali Police have lodged a DDR into the matter and issue is under investigation. At the time of the recovery of bullet shells, the bus was parked at the hotel premises.

The Sri Lanka cricket team is in India to play two Test matches as a part of the World Test Championship. Currently, the Lankans have played only two matches in the WTC so far, and have secured wins in both. They are at the top of the ICC WTC 2021-23 points table with 100% of points won. India, on the other hand, is in fifth place with 49.07% of points won.

Recap of IND vs SL 3rd T20I

Team India put up a dominant performance during the IND vs SL 3rd T20I to take home the series 3-0. This was their second back to back whitewash victory after winning by the same margin against the West Indies. The IND vs SL 3rd T20I at Dharamshala saw Sri Lanka bat first but were in all sorts of trouble with Indian pacers Avesh Khan and Mohammad Siraj picking up wickets in the powerplay.

Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel also joined the party and reduced Sri Lanka to 60/5. However, Dasun Shanaka played a brilliant knock to take the team out of trouble. The Sri Lanka skipper scored 74 runs in 38 balls, which had 9 fours and 2 sixes as Sri Lanka posted 146 runs on board. For India, Avesh Khan finished with figures of 2/23 while Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammad Siraj picked up one wicket apiece.

India in reply lost skipper Rohit Sharma early, however, Shreyas Iyer once again played a brilliant knock to complete this half-century. Ravindra Jadeja gave the finishing touches, scoring 22 runs off 15 balls to take the team to victory. For Sri Lanka, pacer Lahiru Kumara returned with the best figures of 2/39, while Dushmantha Chameera and Chamika Karuraratne picked up 1 wicket each.