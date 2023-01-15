IND Vs SL: Two Sri Lankan Players Carried Off Field On A Stretcher After Collision

Quick links:
Image: AP
The third India vs Sri Lanka ODI featured a worrying collision between Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay as both were stretchered off the field following the incident. The two Sri Lankan stars collided with each other while attempting to stop a boundary.
The impact of the collision was so concerning for both sides that even the Indian physio attempted to help Bandara and Vandersay. After both Bandara and Vandersay were stretchered off, Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva came on as two concussion substitute fielders for Sri Lanka, following which play resumed.
When it came to Sri Lanka's bowling, barring Wanindu Hasaranga, all of them were taken to the cleaners. Hasaranga had a brilliant economy of 5.40 after the 10 overs he bowled, while most of the rest had an economy of over 7. Even though Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked up two wickets each, they had an economy of 8.10 and 8.70 respectively. As a result of Sri Lanka's mediocre bowling performance, their batsmen will have it all to do if they are to secure a win in this ODI series.