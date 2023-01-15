IND Vs SL: Two Sri Lankan Players Carried Off Field On A Stretcher After Collision

The third India vs Sri Lanka ODI featured a worrying collision between Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay as both were stretchered off the field following the incident. The two Sri Lankan stars collided with each other while attempting to stop a boundary.

The impact of the collision was so concerning for both sides that even the Indian physio attempted to help Bandara and Vandersay. After both Bandara and Vandersay were stretchered off, Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva came on as two concussion substitute fielders for Sri Lanka, following which play resumed.

Even after the collision, Bandara tried to get up and stop the boundary but he couldn’t get up due to the injury.



Hopefully no serious injuries to both Bandara and Vandersay. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/oLr3PlHcls — Sakun (@Sakun_SD) January 15, 2023

Kohli's ton helps India set Sri Lanka a target of 391

Virat Kohli was once again at his absolute best as he scored a magnificent century to help Team India set Sri Lanka a target of 391 runs. After Rohit Sharma (42) and Shubman Gill (116) put up an opening stance of 95 runs, Kohli came in and smacked 166 runs off just 110 deliveries, an inning that included 13 fours and eight sixes. This was the 34-year-old's third century in four innings, having smashed a hundred against Bangladesh last month and another ton against Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

When it came to Sri Lanka's bowling, barring Wanindu Hasaranga, all of them were taken to the cleaners. Hasaranga had a brilliant economy of 5.40 after the 10 overs he bowled, while most of the rest had an economy of over 7. Even though Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked up two wickets each, they had an economy of 8.10 and 8.70 respectively. As a result of Sri Lanka's mediocre bowling performance, their batsmen will have it all to do if they are to secure a win in this ODI series.