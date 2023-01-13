India and Sri Lanka locked horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series in Kolkata on Thursday. India won the match by 4 wickets and secured the contest 2-0. Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with the ball to help India register an emphatic win. Yadav was named the player of the match for his brilliant bowling performance, where he picked up three wickets for 51 runs.

WATCH: Kohli and Kishan's viral dancing video after IND vs SL match

After the match, former India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan were seen dancing during the light show at the Eden Gardens Stadium. A video of the duo shaking a leg is now going viral on social media. In the video, Kohli and Kishan can be seen dancing, while fans can be heard cheering for them in the background. Meanwhile, Kohli was dismissed for just 4 runs in the match, whereas Kishan was warming the bench as he is not playing the ongoing ODIs against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

In terms of the match, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first. After a strong start from Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 215 runs in 39.4 overs. On debut, Nuwanidu hit a stunning half-century before getting run out for 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis scored 34 from 34 balls before being trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga scored 15 and 21 runs, respectively, before being knocked out by Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik.

With the bowling, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were vital for India, both taking three wickets. Umran Malik claimed two wickets, while Axar Patel took one.

India eventually completed the chase in 43.2 overs. KL Rahul batted well for India, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 103 balls. Hardik Pandya also contributed with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 53 balls. Previously, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were bowled out for 17 and 21 runs, respectively. Shreyas Iyer scored 28 runs off 33 balls before being LBW by Kasun Rajitha. Kuldeep Yadav was voted match MVP for his amazing effort with the ball.

Image: Twitter

