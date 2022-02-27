IND Vs SL: What Happened To Ishan Kishan? Opener Taken To Hospital Post Severe Head Injury

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was taken to a hospital on Saturday night after he sustained a head injury while playing in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

According to news agency ANI, Kishan was rushed to a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, which is the nearest hub to Dharamshala, where the second T20I was being played last night. Kishan had endured the injury in the fourth over of the Indian innings after a 146 kmph bouncer by Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara hit his head.

According to the report, Sri Lankan player Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital as a part of a precautionary measure after he suffered an injury on his thumb. Chandimal sustained the injury while fielding in the second T20I.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan is under medical examination after getting hit on the head during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I. Sri Lanka player Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to hospital as part of precautionary measures after an injury: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation. A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted to the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," a doctor was quoted as saying by ANI.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With the win, India sealed the three-match T20I series in its favour. Earlier in the game, India won the toss and elected to field first. Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka put up a crucial 67-run partnership before Ravindra Jadeja provided the first breakthrough to India. Jadeja dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka for 38 runs.

Nissanka, on the other hand, forged another important partnership with captain Dasun Shanaka to help Sri Lanka score a mammoth total of 183/5 in 20 overs. While Shanaka remained unbeaten on 47, Nissanka was trapped LBW for 75 runs.

In reply, India chased down the target with 17 balls remaining. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja took India home with their explosive batting as they remained unbeaten at 74 and 45 runs, respectively. Sanju Samson also contributed with the bat as he scored 39 runs before being dismissed by Lahiru Kumara. Iyer was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: BCCI