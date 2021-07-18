A new-look Indian side lead by Shikhar Dhawan will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the first of three ODIs in Colombo on Sunday. Several young players have been included in the squad with key Indian cricketers away for a five-match Test series against England. Dhawan previously described the squad as a "nice blend of experience and youth."

The IND vs SL series will give the youngsters a chance to prove their worth on the international stage and make a case for selection to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the first ODI, let's find out on which platforms the match will be telecast in the rest of the world.

IND vs SL: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Canada, UK, and other countries

The first ODI between India & Sri Lanka can be viewed on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Ten1 and Sony Ten1 HD respectively in India whereas, the live streaming of the match will be on the Sony LIV app. However, here are the different platforms that the viewers will need to rely on if they wish to catch the two Asian rivals in action.

The Sri Lankan citizens will be able to watch the match on Siyatha TV, Dialog (Pay), PEO (IPTV), SLC YOUTUBE and SLBC while the rest of the sub-continent excluding Pakistan will be able to view it on Ten Cricket and Sony LIV app respectively.

Set Max and Sony LIV app are the options for the fans residing in the Middle East whereas, the Bangladesh viewers will be able to view it on T Sports (TV & Digital). Fans from the US & Canada will be able to catch the live-action of the first ODI on Willow TV (TV & Digital), and Set and the Sony LIV app.

The people in the United Kingdom will have to rely on FOODXP as well as the Sony Liv app. The cricket enthusiasts of Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa as well as the Caribbean will be able to watch Sri Lanka vs India first ODI on SuperSport (TV & Digital) and Flow Sports (TV & Digital) respectively.

The details of the official live broadcasters across the globe have been posted by Sri Lanka Cricket on their official Twitter handle.