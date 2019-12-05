Ind Vs WI 1st T20I: Where To Watch, Schedule, Teams And Other Details You Need To Know

India is all set to host West Indies for the upcoming limited-overs series in December. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. Both teams previously engaged in a bilateral series when India toured West Indies and the United States between August and September this year.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

Ind vs WI 1st T20I

The tour will kick-off with the upcoming opening T20I on December 6 in Hyderabad. The opening match will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11 in Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai respectively. The three-match ODI series will then begin from December 15 in Chennai. Recently appointed skipper Kieron Pollard will continue to don the captain’s hat for both limited-overs series. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return to white-ball cricket after missing out on the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

Ahead of the series, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left leg and was replaced by Sanju Samson for the T20 squad. Meanwhile, West Indies middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran was recently found guilty for ball-tampering and was banned for four T20Is by the ICC. Pooran is expected to be available for playing XI from the second game onwards.

Ind vs WI live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on December 6 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports and Hotstar. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

