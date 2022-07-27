IND Vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India Vs West Indies Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & More

The Indian cricket team will face West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series, on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval, in a bid to finish a 3-0 whitewash. India head into the series finale on the back of a thrilling 2-wicket win in the 2nd ODI, courtesy of Axar Patel’s gutsy unbeaten half-century. The series earlier began with India winning the 1st ODI by a mere margin of three runs.

Batting first in the 1st ODI, India scored 308/7 in the 1st innings after Shikhar Dhawan played the captain’s knock and missed out on his century by 3 runs. In reply, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King took West Indies’ score to 305/6, before falling three runs short of the win. Meanwhile, in the second ODI, the home side batted first and set a high-scoring target of 312 runs for India.

Shai Hope starred for the Caribbean side with a fabulous century, while captain Nicholas Pooran contributed with a half-century. However, the Indian batting line-up consisting of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson constantly challenged the Windies bowlers, before Axar Patel unleashed havoc and took the visitors through to an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Having said that, West Indies will now look to win the final ODI and end the series on a high, while India looks to continue their winning momentum.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Dream 11 Predictions

Fantasy Team:

Keeper – Shai Hope

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Axar Patel (c), Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd (vc)

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Playing XI news

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Shai Hope is the leading run-scorer in the series with 122 runs in 2 matches, including the knock of 115 runs in the 2nd ODI.

Shreyas Iyer is the leading run-scorer for India in the series with 117 runs in 2 matches. He hit 63 runs off 71 balls in the 2nd ODI.

Kyle Mayers has scored 114 runs in the series so far, which includes the knock of 75 runs in the 1st ODI.

Shardul Thakur is the leading wicket-taker of the series with five wickets in two matches. He returned with figures of 3/54 in the 2nd ODI.

Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies with four wickets in 2 games. He returned with 2/46 in 10 overs in the 2nd ODI.

Yuzvendra Chahal has grabbed three wickets in the series so far. He took 2/58 in the 1st ODI.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram)