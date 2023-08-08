Last Updated:

IND Vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Today Cricket Match: India Defeat West Indies By 7 Wickets

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: After a disappointing loss against West Indies in the first two matches, Hardik Pandya and Co. will aim to make a comeback in the series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. All the eyes will be on Tilak Varma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were India's top performers in the previous game. For all the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live score follow republicworld.com.

India vs West Indies Live Score

23:18 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: India reduce the deficit

India defeat West Indies by 7 wickets in the 3rd T20I to reduce the deficit in the five match series

23:08 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: India edging towards a much needed win

The men in blue need 12 runs in 24 balls. Indian 148/3 in 16 overs

22:44 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav scores a fifty

Suryakumar Yadav brings up his half century. India 106/2 in 11 overs

22:12 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Shubman Gill returns

Alzarri Joseph dismisses Shubman Gill. India 38/2 in 4.3 overs

21:54 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Yashasvi departs cheaply

Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to make his mark as he departs for 1. India 6/1 in 0.4 overs

21:54 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Indian openers will have to provide a solid start

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened for India

21:38 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Windies post 159/5 in 20 overs

West Indies posted 159/5 in 20 overs, set India a target of 160 runs in the 3rd T20I. 

21:09 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav picks 2 wickets in 1 over

Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran in a single over. WI 106/4 in 14.5 Overs.

20:36 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Axar Patel dismisses Kyle Mayers

Axar Patel has dismissed Kyle Mayers for 25 off 20 balls. 55/1 in 7.4 Overs. 

20:30 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Windies off to a good start

Brandon King and Kyle Mayers have provided West Indies a solid start at the top of the order. WI 43/0 in 6.3 overs. 

20:12 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Game begins with WI batting

West Indies opens the game with King and Mayers as India aims to hold them back and secure a win

19:41 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Confirmed Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

19:36 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Windies opt to bat first

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 3rd T20I. 

19:29 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Jaiswal gets maiden T20I cap

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday received his maiden T20I cap. He made his Test debut on the same tour. 

18:09 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Predicted Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies' predicted XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

16:33 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: How to watch?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and the West Indies will be available on DD Sports TV channel. The live streaming of the match will be shown on JioCinema and FanCode app. 

16:33 IST, August 8th 2023
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: When and where to watch?

The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST on August 8, 2023.

