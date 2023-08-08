IND Vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Today Cricket Match: India Defeat West Indies By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
(Image: AP)
India defeat West Indies by 7 wickets in the 3rd T20I to reduce the deficit in the five match series
The men in blue need 12 runs in 24 balls. Indian 148/3 in 16 overs
Suryakumar Yadav brings up his half century. India 106/2 in 11 overs
Alzarri Joseph dismisses Shubman Gill. India 38/2 in 4.3 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to make his mark as he departs for 1. India 6/1 in 0.4 overs
Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened for India
West Indies posted 159/5 in 20 overs, set India a target of 160 runs in the 3rd T20I.
Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran in a single over. WI 106/4 in 14.5 Overs.
Axar Patel has dismissed Kyle Mayers for 25 off 20 balls. 55/1 in 7.4 Overs.
Brandon King and Kyle Mayers have provided West Indies a solid start at the top of the order. WI 43/0 in 6.3 overs.
West Indies opens the game with King and Mayers as India aims to hold them back and secure a win
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 3rd T20I.
Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday received his maiden T20I cap. He made his Test debut on the same tour.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/DelBM9ycqL— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2023
India's predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies' predicted XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and the West Indies will be available on DD Sports TV channel. The live streaming of the match will be shown on JioCinema and FanCode app.
The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST on August 8, 2023.