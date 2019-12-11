Ind Vs WI 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And All Match Details You Need To Know

The Indian cricket team continues their international home season by hosting West Indies in their ongoing limited-overs tour. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The tour kicked off with the opening T20I on December 6 which saw the hosts winning the game by 6 wickets. But the West Indies bounced back in the second match to square the series 1-1. The two teams will now face each other in a series-deciding third game on December 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The action will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

That will be all from the 2nd T20I. 1-1 and the stage is set for the decider in Mumbai #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tbt5RwYl9c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I

The T20I series has been set up beautifully, giving West Indies a solid chance to become one of those rare teams to win a series in the shortest format of the game in India. However, India's record in T20I series deciders at home has been impressive in the last few years, making the game all the more unpredictable. The upcoming third T20I will then be followed by a three-match ODI series from December 15 onwards.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I: Weather report

Conditions are all set for a spectacular T20I evening. With no threat of rain, expect 40 overs of quality cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 25°C to 31°C.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I: Pitch report

The last time these two teams played at the Wankhede track, India failed to book a place in the ICC World Twenty20 2016 final. The pitch for the upcoming game looks more-or-less similar, with the team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first. Dew is expected to kick-in as the evening progresses. Overall, the pitch looks set to host another high-scoring thriller.

We're all set for the series decider at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow 💪💪#TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/RXlKWhBqCD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2019

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard