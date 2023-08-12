IND Vs WI 4th T20I Match Highlights: Team India Win By Nine Wickets And Level Series 2-2

Quick links:
Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal(Image: BCCI/Twitter)
The Indian cricket team has won the match by a margin of nine wickets and level the series 2-2.
The Indian cricket team is close to victory as they just need 7 runs to win off 21 balls. They are 172/1 after the end of 16.4 overs.
The visitors have lost their first wicket as Shubman Gill departs for a score of 77 runs off 47 balls. India are 165/1 after the end of 15.3 overs.
The Indian cricket team are close to victory as the Indian openers have till now dominated the run chase. India are 151/0 after the end of 14 overs.
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden international T20I fifty off just 33 balls. India are 113/0 after the end of 11 overs.
Indian opener Shubman Gill has reached his half-century in just 30 balls as Team India have scored 102/0 after the end of 10.2 overs.
Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are nearing the fifty-run mark and Team India has scored 93/0 at the end of 9 overs.
The Indian cricket team has posted 66 runs in the powerplay against West Indies in the 4th T20I and the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have Team India an explosive start.
The Indian openers are on a role and have given a blazing start to the Indian cricket team. India are 50/0 after the end of 5 overs.
The Indian cricket team scored 15/0 after the end of two overs and Yashasvi Jaiswal has started off in an explosive fashion.
The Indian cricket team has begun their chase and need 179 runs to win against West Indies in the fourth T20I.
The West Indies cricket team has finished first innings for a score of 178/8 against India in the fourth T20I match in Florida.
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has to walk back for a score of 61 runs off 39 balls. Windies are 167/8 after the end of 19.2 overs.
The hosts have lost their seventh wicket against India and Jason Holder has to walk back for a score of 3 runs of 4 balls. Windies are 123/7 after the end of 15.3 overs.
West Indies are 6 down against India in the fourth T20I match as Romario Shephard has to walk back for a score of 9 runs. Windies are 119/6.
West Indies batter Shai Hope departs for a well-made 45 off 29 balls. Windies are 106/5 after 12.5 overs.
The Indian cricket team has a slight edge in the first innings at the half way mark and Windies are 79/4 after ten overs.
West Indies skipper departs for a score of one run off 3 balls as Kuldeep Yadav strikes again. Windies are 57/7 after the end of 7 overs.
Another one bites the dust for West Indies as Nicholas Pooran departs for 1 off 3 balls. Windies are 55/3 after the end of 6.1 overs.
Windies batter Brandon Kings departs for a score of 18 runs off 16 balls and West Indiea are 54/2 after the end of 5.4 overs.
The visitors have struck early as West Indies opener Kyle Mayers departs for a score of 17 runs off 7 balls. Windies are 19/1 after 1.4 overs.
West Indies opener Kyle Mayers has started off with a bang and has hit 14 runs off the first over of Axar Patel. Windies are 14/0 after one over.
Team India spinner Axar Patel has come out to bowl the first over for the Indian cricket team against West Indies in Florida.
The India vs West Indies fourth T20I match in Florida has begun as Windies openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King come out to bat.
The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies is about to begin shortly at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
Team India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
The Indian cricket team remain unchanged in the fourth T20I match against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.
The West Indies cricket team has won the toss and have elected to bat first against India in the fourth T20I match in Florida.
