Last Updated:

IND Vs WI 4th T20I Match Highlights: Team India Win By Nine Wickets And Level Series 2-2

IND vs WI 4th T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Co. will be taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I and will aim to level the five-match series. The visitors delivered a convincing performance in the third T20I match and will look to carry forward the same momentum in Lauderhill. For all the match-related updates and India vs West Indies T20 live score stay tuned to republicworld.com.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
IND vs WI 4th T20I, India vs West Indies Live Score, IND vs WI Live Score

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal(Image: BCCI/Twitter)

23:26 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Visitors win by nine wickets

The Indian cricket team has won the match by a margin of nine wickets and level the series 2-2. 

23:20 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Team India close to victory

The Indian cricket team is close to victory as they just need 7 runs to win off 21 balls. They are 172/1 after the end of 16.4 overs. 

23:14 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies 4th T20I match Live Score: Visitors lose first wicket

The visitors have lost their first wicket as Shubman Gill departs for a score of 77 runs off 47 balls. India are 165/1 after the end of 15.3 overs. 

23:06 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Visitors close to victory

The Indian cricket team are close to victory as the Indian openers have till now dominated the run chase. India are 151/0 after the end of 14 overs. 

22:47 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies 4th T20I match Live Score: Jaiswal hits maiden fifty

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden international T20I fifty off just 33 balls. India are 113/0 after the end of 11 overs. 

22:43 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Gill reaches half century

Indian opener Shubman Gill has reached his half-century in just 30 balls as Team India have scored 102/0 after the end of 10.2 overs. 

22:33 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Gill-Jaiswal near fifty run mark

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are nearing the fifty-run mark and Team India has scored 93/0 at the end of 9 overs. 

22:19 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Team India post 66 runs in the powerplay

The Indian cricket team has posted 66 runs in the powerplay against West Indies in the 4th T20I and the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have Team India an explosive start. 

22:15 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Indian openers on a role

The Indian openers are on a role and have given a blazing start to the Indian cricket team. India are 50/0 after the end of 5 overs. 

22:01 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Team India are 15/0 after 2 overs

The Indian cricket team scored 15/0 after the end of two overs and Yashasvi Jaiswal has started off in an explosive fashion. 

21:53 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies 4th T20I match Live Score: Visitors begin their chase

The Indian cricket team has begun their chase and need 179 runs to win against West Indies in the fourth T20I. 

21:41 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Windies finish first innings at a score of 178/8

The West Indies cricket team has finished first innings for a score of 178/8 against India in the fourth T20I match in Florida. 

21:34 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Hetmyer has to walk back

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has to walk back for a score of 61 runs off 39 balls. Windies are 167/8 after the end of 19.2 overs. 

21:13 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies 4th T20I match Live Score: Hosts lose 7th wicket

The hosts have lost their seventh wicket against India and Jason Holder has to walk back for a score of 3 runs of 4 balls. Windies are 123/7 after the end of 15.3 overs. 

21:07 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: 6th down Windies

West Indies are 6 down against India in the fourth T20I match as Romario Shephard has to walk back for a score of 9 runs. Windies are 119/6. 

20:57 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Hope departs for 45 runs

West Indies batter Shai Hope departs for a well-made 45 off 29 balls. Windies are 106/5 after 12.5 overs. 

20:41 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Hosts edge at the half way mark

The Indian cricket team has a slight edge in the first innings at the half way mark and Windies are 79/4 after ten overs. 

20:30 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Windies skipper departs for 1 run

West Indies skipper departs for a score of one run off 3 balls as Kuldeep Yadav strikes again. Windies are 57/7 after the end of 7 overs. 

20:26 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust for West Indies as Nicholas Pooran departs for 1 off 3 balls. Windies are 55/3 after the end of 6.1 overs.

20:23 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: King departs for 18 runs

Windies batter Brandon Kings departs for a score of 18 runs off 16 balls and West Indiea are 54/2 after the end of 5.4 overs. 

20:08 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies 4th T20I match Live Score: Visitors strike early as Arshdeep strikes

The visitors have struck early as West Indies opener Kyle Mayers departs for a score of 17 runs off 7 balls. Windies are 19/1 after 1.4 overs. 

20:05 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score: Mayers start off with a bang

West Indies opener Kyle Mayers has started off with a bang and has hit 14 runs off the first over of Axar Patel. Windies are 14/0 after one over. 

20:05 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Axar Patel comes on to bowl the first over

Team India spinner Axar Patel has come out to bowl the first over for the Indian cricket team against West Indies in Florida. 

20:05 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Match begins in Florida

The India vs West Indies fourth T20I match in Florida has begun as Windies openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King come out to bat. 

19:57 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Updates: Match to begin shortly

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies is about to begin shortly at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. 

19:42 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Updates: Windies Playing XI

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

19:38 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live: IND playing XI

Team India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

19:38 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20I UPDATES: Team India continue with the same XI

The Indian cricket team remain unchanged in the fourth T20I match against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida. 

19:35 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Updates: West Indies win toss, opt to bat

The West Indies cricket team has won the toss and have elected to bat first against India in the fourth T20I match in Florida. 

19:10 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Updates: Florida encounter of India against WI
