Ind Vs WI: BCCI To Shift First T20I Out Of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium?

West Indies cricket team is scheduled to tour India next month for three T20Is and three ODI matches. The opening T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, however, is reportedly in jeopardy as BCCI is considering a shift in venue citing security concerns. The decision came after Mumbai Police conveyed its inability to provide full security at the stadium to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

That's that from Indore as #TeamIndia extend their winnings streak in Test cricket.



They beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the 1st @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wwsZZTtSEj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

BCCI looking to shift Ind-WI T20I out of Wankhede?

The match is scheduled to be played on December 6, a date that also coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The occasion usually gathers huge crowds around the iconic Shivaji Park ground in the South Mumbai area of Dadar with many followers paying their tributes. The date also coincides with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and the upcoming occasion will be the first-ever since the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the matter a few weeks ago. According to a report in a leading Indian media daily, Mumbai Police have requested the MCA to shift the match to a different venue or to a different date. The MCA, however, feels that the BCCI will take the ideal call for deciding in favour of the match being hosted by Mumbai itself.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently facing Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. After winning the first match in Indore, the two teams will now face-off against each other in a historic Day-Night Test match in Kolkata. The upcoming pink ball match will be played at the Eden Gardens from November 22 onwards and it will be the first-ever Day-Night Test to be played in the country.

