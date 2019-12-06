Ind Vs WI 1st T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And All Match Details You Need To Know

The Indian cricket team will continue their international home season by hosting the West Indies for a limited-overs tour. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The tour will kick-off with the opening T20I on Friday and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The action will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

Ind vs WI 1st T20I: Captains

Recently-appointed West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will continue to don the leadership hat in the limited-overs series for the visitors. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be making a return to white-ball cricket after missing out on the recently-concluded T20I contests against Bangladesh. The opening fixture will be followed by two more matches on December 8 and December 11.

Ind vs WI 1st T20I: Weather report

Conditions look perfect for a T20I evening. With no chance of rain, expect 40 overs of pure cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to hover around 15°C to 26°C.

Ind vs WI 1st T20I: Pitch report

The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for its uneven bounce. As seen in IPL matches, the pitch can either be an absolute belter or a rank-turner. The proceedings are expected to be in favour of the spinners and a potential thriller is on the cards. Additionally, the team winning the toss will be looking to chase down the target as dew is likely to kick in as the evening progresses.

