The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan is scheduled to begin their One-Day International series against West Indies on Friday. The first game of the three-match contest will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The match is slated to start at 7:00 p.m. IST. The Indian Cricket Team will look to win the first ODI in order to gain an early lead in the series. The Men in Blue will also have their eyes set on a massive record, which they will register if they win the ODI series against the Caribbean side.

IND vs WI: Team India have chance to break Pakistan's record

The Indian team has won 11 consecutive ODI series against West Indies, which is the joint-most in the format with Pakistan having a similar record against Zimbabwe. If India manages to win the ODI series against West Indies, they will become the side with the most consecutive bilateral ODI series victories in the history of the game. India will surpass Pakistan to take the top spot in the list of countries with the most bilateral ODI series wins against a single team.

The last time India and West Indies locked horns in an ODI series was earlier this year when the Caribbean team suffered a complete whitewash at the hands of Indians.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan will also look to achieve a personal record in the first ODI against West Indies. Dhawan will look to improve his standing in the list of Indian batters with the most number of ODI runs in West Indies. Dhawan, who has 348 runs from 14 matches in West Indies, is currently behind Virat Kohli (790 runs), MS Dhoni (458 runs), Yuvraj Singh (419 runs), and Rohit Sharma (348 runs) on the list.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

Image: AP

