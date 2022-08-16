Washington Sundar's unlucky tryst with injuries continued as he was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe after picking up a shoulder injury while playing for English County side Lancashire in Royal London One-Day Championship games. BCCI decided to select all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as Sundar's replacement. Ahmed received his maiden India call-up as for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week.

The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting on Thursday.

Washington Sundar's injury troubles

Washington's saga of never ending injuries started back in July, 2021 when he had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against Indian team in a warm-up game. He played for county side so that India could test all its players before start of the series.

That injury led to him missing the entire domestic season and then before white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid19. In February-March, he missed the twin white ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of hamstring injury. During IPL in April-May, he split his webbing and missed out on five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After an extensive rehabilitation, the BCCI played a role in getting him a county deal with Lancashire and he also had a five wicket haul in a days' game for the 'Roses'.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s performance for RCB brings recognition for him

Shahbaz Ahmed became a known name in the Indian cricket community after RCB picked him ahead of the 2020 season. He played only two games in his debut season but managed to take two wickets. In the 2021 season, he became a regular appearance and featured in the playing XI for 11 games, and returned with seven wickets to his name.

However, the 2022 season proved to be a breakthrough year for the 27-year-old as he went on to score 219 runs, playing as a finisher for RCB. He played crucial knocks in pressure situations on a regular basis and helped the team reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs. Shahbaz also contributed with four wickets in IPL 2022, and will now join the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

(with PTI inputs)