IND Vs ZIM: Shubman Gill Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 24-year-old Record With Maiden Century

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Monday scored his first international century during the third and final ODI of their three-match series against Zimbabwe. Gill scored 130 off 97 balls to help India post a total of 289 runs in 50 overs. In the process, Gill broke a 24-year-old record that was held by all-time great Sachin Tendulkar. Gill broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian player with the highest individual score in an ODI match in Zimbabwe. With his 130-run knock, Gill overtook Tendulkar's tally of 127 runs. Tendulkar had scored an unbeaten 127 runs off 130 balls during an ODI game in 1998. Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli are other players on the list. Rayudu is in the third position, followed by Yuvraj, Dhawan, and Kohli.

Highest individual scores by Indian batters in Zimbabwe

Players Runs Balls Year Shubman Gill 130 97 2022 Sachin Tendulkar 127* 130 1998 Ambati Rayudu 124* 133 2015 Yuvraj Singh 120 124 2005 Shikhar Dhawan 116 127 2013 Virat Kohli 115 108 2013

Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Batting first, India scored 289/8 in 50 overs courtesy of a century from Shubman Gill. Opening the innings, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul contributed with scores of 40 and 30 runs, respectively. Ishan Kishan came in and scored 50 off 61 balls. Sanju Samson contributed with 15 off 13 balls. The rest of the Indian batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Brad Evens picked a five-wicket haul for Zimbabwe, while Victor Nyauchi and Luke Jongwe each scalped a wicket to their names. The hosts are currently trying to chase down the target of 290 runs. At the time of writing this copy, Zimbabwe are batting at 83/2 in 17 overs. Zimbabwe will be eager to win the third and final match to secure a consolation victory in the series, which India have already won by winning the first two games.

Image: PTI