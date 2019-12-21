IND Vs WI Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The final ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Their 50-overs fixture will start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 22.
West Indies' tour of India started with a three-match T20I series between the two nations. India won the T20I series 2-1 by winning the series-deciding third game at the Wankhede Stadium. Following the T20Is, the 3-match ODI series then started on December 15 in Chennai which saw the visitors overhauling India’s target with 13 balls to spare. The home side came back strongly in the second game to level the series. At 1-1, the two teams will now face each other in the series-deciding third ODI at Cuttack on December 22.
IND Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.
WI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.
Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope
All-rounder – Kieron Pollard (Vice-Captain), Ravindra Jadeja
Batsmen – Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran
Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Kuldeep Yadav
India start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
