IND Vs WI Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The final ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Their 50-overs fixture will start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 22.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

IND vs WI Match preview

West Indies' tour of India started with a three-match T20I series between the two nations. India won the T20I series 2-1 by winning the series-deciding third game at the Wankhede Stadium. Following the T20Is, the 3-match ODI series then started on December 15 in Chennai which saw the visitors overhauling India’s target with 13 balls to spare. The home side came back strongly in the second game to level the series. At 1-1, the two teams will now face each other in the series-deciding third ODI at Cuttack on December 22.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

IND vs WI Squad details

IND Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

WI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

IND vs WI Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

All-rounder – Kieron Pollard (Vice-Captain), Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Kuldeep Yadav

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand