Inda Vs South Africa: Fans Chant Sanju Samson's Name As Men In Blue Get Rousing Reception

After winning the T20I series against Australia, Team India is all set to host South Africa in the T20I and ODI series. The series is set to get underway on Wednesday, September 28 with the first match being played at the Greenfield International Stadium. Team India received a rousing reception on their arrival at the airport with fans shouting Sanju Samson's name as well.

India vs South Africa: Sanju Samson supporters mob the Team India bus

Sanju Samson was not picked for the T20I series against South Africa as a result of which he did not travel with Team India..The wicket-keeper batsman was also snubbed by selectors for the T20 World Cup opting for Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the series. However, despite the absence, Samson is still a crowd puller in his home state of Kerala. Team India Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video of their huge reception in their Instagram story, mentioning Sanju Samson's name.

Team India Rohit Sharma also shared a similar story with the team bus being surrounded by fans. Suryakumar Yadav got the crowd further going by flaunting a photo of Samson towards the crowd.

Samson recently got tremendous support from fans as he walked into bat during the ODI match against New Zealand A at the Chepauk Stadium. In the video which went viral Samson is seen walking towards the pitch to bat with fans cheering for him. Samson acknowledged the support from the crowd by hitting a six off the third delivery he faced in the match.

Sanju Samson leads India A to victory over New Zealand A

India A registered series win over the visiting New Zealand A team after winning the 2nd unofficial ODI match by 4 wickets. New Zealand A after being asked to bat first only managed to post 219. Rachin Ravindra and Joe Carter were the top scorers for the team with the rest of the batsmen failing to register a big score. While Ravindra scored 61 off 655balls, Carter tops cored for the team with 72 runs from 80 balls. Kiwi skipper Robert O'Donnell was dismissed for a duck. For India A Kuldeep Yadav picked up a four-wicket haul in the game. Prithvi Shaw led India A run chase with a cracking 77 runs of 48 balls while opening the innings. Saju Samson scored 37 runs as India A chased down the target in 34 overs. For New Zealand A Logan van Beek picked up three wickets.