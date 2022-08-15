Independence Day 2022: Kevin Pietersen Posts Heartfelt Message For Indian Fans In Hindi

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 15) and wishes are pouring in from all over the world. Several Indian cricketers took to social media to wish the country's citizens a happy independence day. A few cricket players from other countries have also joined in to wish Indians on the special occasion. One of the popular names from the international cricket world who sent greetings on India's Independence Day is former England player Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen, who is a big admirer of India, took to his official Twitter handle to post a heartfelt message for his Indian fans in Hindi. "Happy 75th Independence Day, India. Be proud and stand tall. You are building a better tomorrow for all!" Pietersen tweeted.

75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! ❤️ 🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who enjoys a huge fan base in India, also took to social media to wish a happy Independence Day to his Indian followers. De Villiers shared a video where cricketers from all over the world can be seen wishing Indians a happy independence day. Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Kagiso Rabada are players who feature in the video.

"Happy 76th #Independence day India! I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us!" De Villiers captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini, and Hardik Pandya all turned to social media to wish a happy Independence Day to everyone. Former cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer, and Aakash Chopra also wished Indians a Happy Independence Day.

India celebrates 75 years of freedom

Meanwhile, to mark the 76th Independence Day, celebrations are taking place everywhere in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort earlier this morning and addressed the nation as he does every year. During his speech, PM Modi called India the 'Mother of Democracy' and said that the country's strength lies in its diversity as people from every background and religion live together in unity and peace.