India 'A' Vs South Africa 'A': Squad, Full Schedule, How To Watch, All You Need To Know

The India A team is all set to fly to South Africa to play three unofficial four-day matches, with the first one slated to place from November 23. The India A vs South Africa A will be a great platform for the youngsters of both teams to make a mark before the senior teams lock horns in December. Team India will tour South Africa and will play 3 Tests, 3 One Day Internationals and 4 T20 Internationals.

Ahead of India's long tour to South Africa, the India A vs South Africa A holds great significance especially for the youngsters who want to make their presence felt to the selectors before the actual team gets announced by both the cricket boards. The three unofficial Test matches will be played in Bloemfontein and will feature several talented youngsters from both sides eager to showcase their skills.

The BCCI had recently announced the India A squad that will tour South Africa for the three unofficial matches. The Indian Cricket Board has included names like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Umran Malik, and more. Speedster Umran Malik impressed =cricket experts and fans in the recently concluded IPL 2021 including Team India ODI & Test skipper Virat Kohli. On the other hand, eyes will also be on opener Prithvi Shaw and RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal who have performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL). India A squad will be captained by Gujarat-born Priyank Panchal.

On the other hand, South Africa A side will be led by Pieter Malan and will include some known names like George Linde and Beuran Hendricks. Mumbai Indians speedster Marco Jansen is also part of the Proteas squad.

Here is India A & South Africa A full squad

India A Full Squad- Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

South Africa A Full Squad- Pieter Malan (C), Raynard van Tonder, Sarel Erwee, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Jason Smith, Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy.

IND A vs SA A Schedule

1st Unofficial Test - South Africa A vs India A (Friday, November 23- Monday, November 27)

2nd Unofficial Test - South Africa A vs India A (Friday, December 3 - Monday, December 6)

3rd Unofficial Test - South Africa A vs India A (Friday, December 10 - Monday, December 13)

(All matches start at 1.30 pm IST)

How to watch IND A vs SA A match live?

For fans who are wondering how to watch IND A vs SA A, the unofficial matches will not be telecasted on any TV channel. However, fans can enjoy developments and updates of the IND A vs SA A on Republic World.

(Image: AP)