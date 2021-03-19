India Announce Squad For ODIs Versus England; Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya Included

Quick links:
An explosive Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against England after his fireworks at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 4th T20. BCCI announced an 18-man squad for the limited-overs series against the visitors starting from March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. All-rounder Krunal Pandya has also been named after his power-packed performance in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy while pacer Prasidh Krishna has also earned a call-up to the national side. India will be led by skipper Virat Kohli and vice-skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, with the rest of the side remaining the same as for the T20s.
TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.March 19, 2021
Suryakumar Yadav showed no mercy as he kick-started his international career with a six off the first ball - that too Jofra Archer's. Coming in to bat at number three, S.K.Y smashed six fours and three sixes en route to his 57-run-knock before he was controversially dismissed. Suryakumar Yadav's onslaught could have possibly guided India past 200, however, the fiery batsman was dismissed after a disappointing call from the third umpire.
Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back to the pavilion after a controversial call made by the third umpire following a catch claimed by Dawid Malan in the 14th over of India's innings. Suryakumar Yadav on the ball of Sam Curran played a scoop shot which was caught by Dawid Malan, however, the catch was not clean and therefore the on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire giving the soft signal as out. When the catch was checked by the third umpire, it was seen that some part of the ball was touching the ground, still, the third umpire gave Suryakumar out due to lack of conclusive evidence.
"It's not easy to walk in at three in your first game and we all were stunned. He stamped his authority and allowed the likes of Shreyas, Hardik and Pant to do their job. I am a fan of these youngsters. I am happier for Hardik who bowled his four overs. It augers well for us if he does it for us. He was potent with the new ball. He has skill with the ball and he clicked 140+ as well. He put enough pressure on Roy and then got Sam Curran out as well in the end. His role in the defence, in the end, was very crucial", Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
