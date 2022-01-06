India Announces Squad For Women's World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs, T20I

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a 16-member squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and also for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand. Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj has been named the captain of the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav are amongst the senior players who have retained their spot in the squad for the upcoming bilateral series against the Kiwis and the subsequent World Cup.

The BCCI also announced the squad for a one-off T20I match against New Zealand, which is scheduled to be held prior to the five-match ODI series. While Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's T20I squad, Mandhana will assume her role as vice-captain of the side. The T20I match is slated to be played on February 9, followed by five ODI games from February 11 to February 24. The women's squad will then start preparations for the World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand in March-April.

India Women's squad for World Cup and New Zealand series

India Women's squad for WC and NZ series: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India Women’s squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Image: BCCI