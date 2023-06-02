'India Can Go With..': Ravi Shastri Wants India To Make Bold Selection Calls For WTC Final

With just less than one week left for the biggest event of the longest format of the game between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval, former India coach Ravi Shastri has come up with his playing XI. The former India coach also believed if the Indian team will play three spinners then KS Bharan can be a good option for them in the WTC 2023 Final.

The Indian team will be missing a lot of key players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer who have been ruled out of the most awaited final due to injury. The Indian team also has to fill in the wicketkeeper spot that is currently empty due to Rishabh Pant's injury.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with his XI for the upcoming World Test Championship Final and also has explained which player can the Indian team go for the wicketkeeper spot in the WTC 2023 Final.

Picking up his XI and one 12th man on Star Sports Ravi Shastri said, "When you look at the WTC, if I remember the last time India were in the final, it is very important what you learn from that game. You have to pick a team that suits the conditions. Last time in Southampton The weather was really cloudy. So I will pick my 12. My 12 is very clear: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3, Virat Kohli at 4, Ajinkya Rahane at 5."

'Now the choice has to be between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan': MS Dhoni

"Now the choice has to be between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. I think India can just go with it... depending on who is playing... playing two spinners can be KS Bharat. But if four If there is a seamer and one spinner then it will go the other way. 6 will be Jadeja, 7 will be Mohammed Shami, 8 will be Mohammed Siraj, 9 will be Shardul Thakur, 11 will be Ravichandran Ashwin and 12 will be Umesh Yadav", Ravi Shastri said.

However ahead of the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, the Indian team will be aiming to break their ten-year-old jinx of not winning an ICC trophy and also hope to lift the mace. Team India qualified for the WTC in the year 2021 but was beaten by New Zealand back then.