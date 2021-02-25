India Defeat England By 10 Wickets, Wrap Up Pink-ball Test Within 2 Days To Take 2-1 Lead

Team India survived the demons on the pitch with a comprehensive win in the third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and by the virtue of this win, they have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

India register their second win in pink-ball Test

Meanwhile, Team India have also registered their second Day-Night Test victory after their heroics in Ahmedabad. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

Indian spinners bundle England out for 81

England who looked to reduce their deficit in the second innings could never really manage to accelerate as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals with India's frontline spinners doing all the damage and surprisingly, all the Indian pacers went wicketless in the second innings. Apart from Axar, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin (4/48), and, Washington Sundar chipped in with a wicket as the Joe Root-led side was bundled out for only 81 with a 48-run lead.

At the same time, Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler and the second-fastest after Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to register 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. Ashwin's spin bowling partner Axar Patel registered his second straight five-wicket haul in two days and also recorded a hat-trick of fifers in just his second Test appearance.

